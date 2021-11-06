Game Day: Oregon State at Colorado
After falling to the Cal Bears a week ago, the Oregon State football team will be looking to bounce back against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder with bowl eligibility at stake...
Who: Oregon State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Colorado (2-6, 1-4)
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Folsom Field; Boulder, Co.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State vs Colorado
QB Commit Travis Throckmorton Talks Signing Day, Playoff Run
