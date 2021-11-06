 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Oregon State at Colorado
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 14:41:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State at Colorado

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

After falling to the Cal Bears a week ago, the Oregon State football team will be looking to bounce back against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder with bowl eligibility at stake...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: Oregon State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Colorado (2-6, 1-4)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Folsom Field; Boulder, Co.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State vs Colorado
Team Content Dam Board Discussions Recruiting Links

Staff Predictions

Board Predictions

Starters as Recruits: OSU vs CU

5 Questions With Colorado Expert

Defense Talks Improvement

QB Commit Travis Throckmorton Talks Signing Day, Playoff Run

Injury Report

PT & CO's Tailgate

Q&A With OL Commit Nathan Elu

EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs CU

Board Poll: Total # of Wins

Following The Future: Week 11

Bowl Projections | By The Numbers

OSU Football By The Numbers

Familar Last Name In The Portal

Interviews: Offense | Defense | Smith

Elite Receivers? | Just Watched The Game...

MBB: Chol Marial Ruled Ineligible To Start Season

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}