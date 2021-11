PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State OC Brian Lindgren, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and wide receiver Champ Flemings as the trio break down the loss to Cal and look ahead to Saturday's matchup against Colorado.

