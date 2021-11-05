Staff Predictions: Oregon State at Colorado
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
A prime opportunity for a bounce-back win...
Following an ugly loss to Cal a week ago, Oregon State needs a get-right game in the worst way and the Colorado Buffaloes provide just that opportunity.
For the Beavers to get back in rhythm, it all starts with the offense and getting the ground game established and humming early on.
Part of the issue offensively against the Bears was the fact that the running game never really found its mojo, and I expect BJ Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick to be busy against the Buffs.
On the passing side of things, Chance Nolan needs to get the aerial attack on solid footing for the offense to be able to put up points in the '30s and '40s.
Outside of Trevon Bradford, the receiving corps has been inconsistent these past couple of weeks and for the Beavers to be at their best offensively, they need to be able to consistently hit the chunk plays downfield.
Defensively, Tim Tibesar's group needs to make a statement in this contest.
The past two Pac-12 road games (vs WSU & Cal) the defense has been pushed around and that's a trend that needs to change for the Beavers to find their first road win since September.
Overall, I expect the Buffs to give the Beavers a solid game, but there's a lot more at stake here for OSU than CU.
The Beavers know that they can't let winnable opportunities slip away when they're on the cusp of being bowl eligible and I expect we'll see a much sharper focus and better overall execution than last week in Berkeley.
OSU takes this one by two scores...
Prediction: Oregon State 38, Colorado 24
Brenden's season record (5-3)
JARED HALUS' PICK
I would really love for this to be a game that Oregon State comes out and dominates, and I think it’s possible, but what I believe will happen is the Beavers will come out firing (opposite of the last two weeks), allow Colorado to creep back in before ultimately still coming out on top.
Think of it like the Oregon State - Cal game last week, except in this scenario Oregon State is on the winning side.
As we mentioned in the podcast, there is nothing about Colorado right now that I can point to and say “that is why they will beat the Beavers.”
Barring some scenario where the Buff’s defense comes out playing like they did against Texas A&M, I just don’t see this one not being a win for the Beavers.
Prediction: Oregon State 41, Colorado 34
Jared's season record (4-4)
