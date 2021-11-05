Staff Predictions: Oregon State at Colorado

With the Beavers (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

A prime opportunity for a bounce-back win...

Following an ugly loss to Cal a week ago, Oregon State needs a get-right game in the worst way and the Colorado Buffaloes provide just that opportunity.

For the Beavers to get back in rhythm, it all starts with the offense and getting the ground game established and humming early on.

Part of the issue offensively against the Bears was the fact that the running game never really found its mojo, and I expect BJ Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick to be busy against the Buffs.

On the passing side of things, Chance Nolan needs to get the aerial attack on solid footing for the offense to be able to put up points in the '30s and '40s.

Outside of Trevon Bradford, the receiving corps has been inconsistent these past couple of weeks and for the Beavers to be at their best offensively, they need to be able to consistently hit the chunk plays downfield.

Defensively, Tim Tibesar's group needs to make a statement in this contest.

The past two Pac-12 road games (vs WSU & Cal) the defense has been pushed around and that's a trend that needs to change for the Beavers to find their first road win since September.

Overall, I expect the Buffs to give the Beavers a solid game, but there's a lot more at stake here for OSU than CU.

The Beavers know that they can't let winnable opportunities slip away when they're on the cusp of being bowl eligible and I expect we'll see a much sharper focus and better overall execution than last week in Berkeley.

OSU takes this one by two scores...

Prediction: Oregon State 38, Colorado 24

Brenden's season record (5-3)