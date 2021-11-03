Oregon State Football By The Numbers
With the Oregon State football team (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to square off with Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...
TEAM
33.9: Points per game scored by the OSU offense, ranking them second in the Pac-12 and 31st nationally.
3rd & 4th: Oregon State ranks third in the Pac-12 in total offense (3,496 total yards) and fourth in yards per game at 437. The Beavers rank 39th nationally in terms of total offensive output.
1st & 11th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 231.1 yards per game. They also rank 11th nationally...
5.71: OSU is averaging 5.71 yards per rush this season, which leads the Pac-12 and is sixth nationally. That’s helped the Beavers to 6.71 yards per play this year, which is second in the conference and 19th nationally.
86.4: Oregon State has an 86.4 percent red-zone conversion rate this season, having scored on 32 of its 37 trips in this season. The Beavers have scored touchdowns on 27 of those 37 red zone trips for a 72.9 percent rate.
4th: OSU’s run defense is allowing 133.9 yards per game, which ranks them fourth in the conference, trailing UCLA, Cal, & Oregon.
53%: OSU's offense ranks fourth nationally and first in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 53% of the time.
30%: OSU's offense ranks 11th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting 30% of the time (3-of-10).
12th: OSU's third-down percentage defense ranks 12th in the Pac-12 as opponents are converting 52% of the time.
1st & 10th: OSU's fourth-down percentage defense leads the conference and is 10th nationally as opponents convert just 29% of the time.
3rd & 14th: OSU's defense currently has 10 interceptions on the season, which ranks them third in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally.
11th: OSU's passing offense ranks eleventh in the conference at 206 yards per game. However, the Beavers are second in yards per attempt (8.4) and first in yards per completion (13.6).
1st: OSU's offensive line ranks first in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally in sacks allowed per game, with the unit allowing just over one per contest.
12th: OSU's defense ranks last in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 407.4 yards per game.
8th: OSU's defense is eighth in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 26.5 points per.
11th: OSU's pass defense ranks 11th in the conference, allowing 273.5 yards per game.
10th: OSU's defense is 10th in total sacks in the Pac-12, having recorded 13 through seven games.
26: OSU has allowed just 26 tackles for loss this season, which ranks tied for third nationally.
39: OSU has already racked up 39 plays from scrimmage of 20 or more yards this season, up from the 2020 team’s 22 over seven games.
.522: The Beavers’ first eight opponents of 2021 have combined for a .522 winning percentage this season.
17-15: OSU's four remaining opponents have combined for a 17-15 overall record this season.
2: The Beavers are one of two teams from the Pac-12 to post a shutout this season (Colorado).
4-0: Oregon State’s 42-34 win over Utah Oct. 23 pushed the Beavers to a 4-0 record at home. That’s a first for OSU since the 2012 season.
3-0: OSU is 3-0 this season when finishing with fewer turnovers than its opponent, and 7-6 during Jonathan Smith’s tenure.
INDIVIDUAL
1st: B.J. Baylor has a career-best 872 rushing yards through the first eight games of the season. That is first in the Pac-12 and 12th nationally.
Tied for 1st: Baylor's 10 rushing touchdowns are tied for the Pac-12 lead and rank him 18th nationally.
109 & 6.7: Baylor ranks first in the conference in rushing yards per game (109) and first in yards per rush (6.7). He is the only Pac-12 back to average better than 100 yards per game.
5: Baylor has rushed for 100 or more yards in five of eight games this season.
128: Baylor needs 128 yards for the 17th 1,000-yard rushing season by an OSU player. He would be the ninth to do it at least once.
6th: Running back Deshaun Fenwick ranks fourth in the conference in yards per carry, averaging 5.7 per.
10th: QB Chance Nolan ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game at 188 per contest.
1st: Nolan ranks first in the conference in yards per attempt (9.0) and first in quarterback rating at 156.1.
17th: Trevon Bradford moved into 17th place in the OSU record books for receiving yards after tallying 124 yards on six receptions at California. He surpassed Anthony Brown, who had 1,669 yards from 2004-07.
1-of-2: Jack Colletto caught his first career touchdown pass in the win over Utah and in the process, became the second FBS player to intercept a pass, score a touchdown via a rush, and catch a score this season. He joins Baylor’s Dillon Doyle.
12th: Colletto has rushed for five touchdowns on 16 carries this season. Those five rushing touchdowns rank him tied for 12th in the Pac-12.
1st: Linebacker Avery Roberts is currently leading the Pac-12 in tackles with 90. The next closest player is WSU's Jahad Woods with 72... He's also second in the Pac-12 in tackles per game with 11.3.
9th: Linebacker Omar Speights is currently ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in tackles with 52.
5th: Linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray is fifth in the Pac-12 in sacks, having tallied four on the season.
9th: Linebacker Riley Sharp is tied for ninth in total sacks with three.
6.5 & 5.5: Hughes-Murray and Roberts each have 6.5 tackles for loss, ranking them eighth in the conference, while Sharp has 5.5, ranking him 13th.
3rd: Rejzohn Wright is third in the Pac-12 in pass breakups this season with seven.
80%: Kicker Everett Hayes is 4-for-5 on field goals this season, ranking him sixth in the Pac-12. He's also yet to miss an extra point (30-of-30).
1st: Hayes is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 41 touchbacks this season, which equals UCLA’s RJ Lopez. The 41 are tied for sixth nationally. His 87.23 touchback percentage is also sixth nationally.
5: OSU’s opponents have returned just five kickoffs this season, third-fewest in the Pac12.
72: Punter Luke Loecher currently has the 2021 Pac-12 record for the longest punt as he booted a 72-yarder against the Boilermakers.
vs Colorado
28: Oregon State overcame a 28-point deficit to defeat Colorado, 41-34, in overtime in the team’s last meeting in 2018. The win tied the Beavers’ biggest deficit overcome in a victory, matching a 1981 win over Fresno State.
6-5: Oregon State leads the all-time series with Colorado 6-5.
12th: The game marks the 12th all-time meeting between the teams and sixth since Colorado joined the Pac-12. The teams have split six games played in Boulder...
