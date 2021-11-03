Oregon State Football By The Numbers

With the Oregon State football team (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to square off with Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...

33.9: Points per game scored by the OSU offense, ranking them second in the Pac-12 and 31st nationally.

3rd & 4th: Oregon State ranks third in the Pac-12 in total offense (3,496 total yards) and fourth in yards per game at 437. The Beavers rank 39th nationally in terms of total offensive output.

1st & 11th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 231.1 yards per game. They also rank 11th nationally...

5.71: OSU is averaging 5.71 yards per rush this season, which leads the Pac-12 and is sixth nationally. That’s helped the Beavers to 6.71 yards per play this year, which is second in the conference and 19th nationally.

86.4: Oregon State has an 86.4 percent red-zone conversion rate this season, having scored on 32 of its 37 trips in this season. The Beavers have scored touchdowns on 27 of those 37 red zone trips for a 72.9 percent rate.

4th: OSU’s run defense is allowing 133.9 yards per game, which ranks them fourth in the conference, trailing UCLA, Cal, & Oregon.

53%: OSU's offense ranks fourth nationally and first in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 53% of the time.

30%: OSU's offense ranks 11th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting 30% of the time (3-of-10).

12th: OSU's third-down percentage defense ranks 12th in the Pac-12 as opponents are converting 52% of the time.

1st & 10th: OSU's fourth-down percentage defense leads the conference and is 10th nationally as opponents convert just 29% of the time.

3rd & 14th: OSU's defense currently has 10 interceptions on the season, which ranks them third in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally.

11th: OSU's passing offense ranks eleventh in the conference at 206 yards per game. However, the Beavers are second in yards per attempt (8.4) and first in yards per completion (13.6).

1st: OSU's offensive line ranks first in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally in sacks allowed per game, with the unit allowing just over one per contest.

12th: OSU's defense ranks last in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 407.4 yards per game.

8th: OSU's defense is eighth in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 26.5 points per.

11th: OSU's pass defense ranks 11th in the conference, allowing 273.5 yards per game.

10th: OSU's defense is 10th in total sacks in the Pac-12, having recorded 13 through seven games.

26: OSU has allowed just 26 tackles for loss this season, which ranks tied for third nationally.

39: OSU has already racked up 39 plays from scrimmage of 20 or more yards this season, up from the 2020 team’s 22 over seven games.

.522: The Beavers’ first eight opponents of 2021 have combined for a .522 winning percentage this season.

17-15: OSU's four remaining opponents have combined for a 17-15 overall record this season.

2: The Beavers are one of two teams from the Pac-12 to post a shutout this season (Colorado).

4-0: Oregon State’s 42-34 win over Utah Oct. 23 pushed the Beavers to a 4-0 record at home. That’s a first for OSU since the 2012 season.

3-0: OSU is 3-0 this season when finishing with fewer turnovers than its opponent, and 7-6 during Jonathan Smith’s tenure.

