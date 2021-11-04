Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 10 Update
With the Oregon State football team (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at where the Beavers currently stand in regards to the postseason.
USA Today
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Penn State on Dec. 30th
Bleacher Report
Projection: Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs Virginia on Dec. 31st
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Penn State on Dec. 30th
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: Sun Bowl vs ACC on Dec. 31st
Athlon Sports
Projection: LA Bowl vs Fresno State on Dec. 18th
SportingNews
Projection: Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs Virginia Tech on Dec. 31st
----
