{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 10:29:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 10 Update

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at where the Beavers currently stand in regards to the postseason.

USA Today

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Penn State on Dec. 30th

Bleacher Report

Projection: Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

CollegeFootballNews

Projection: Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs Virginia on Dec. 31st

ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy) 

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Penn State on Dec. 30th

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner) 

Projection: Sun Bowl vs ACC on Dec. 31st

Athlon Sports

Projection: LA Bowl vs Fresno State on Dec. 18th

SportingNews

Projection: Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl vs Virginia Tech on Dec. 31st

{{ article.author_name }}