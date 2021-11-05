Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 10

Jake Levengood: 6-foot-4, 294-pound offensive lineman

-> After suffering an ankle injury against Washington State, Levengood hasn't yet returned to action but could be in line to do so against the Buffs this weekend. Levengood has been close to playing the past couple of weeks and Jonathan Smith said on Thursday that there's a decent chance we see him out there. I don't expect him to play the entirety of the contest, but he should be in line to get back into the mix.

Brandon Kipper: 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman

-> After it was revealed by Smith earlier this week that Kipper was/is dealing with a minor ankle injury, he's listed as probable heading into this matchup. Kipper was able to mostly play through the injury last week, but Taliese Fuaga filled in on several occasions to give him a break. I'd expect Kipper may play a little more than last week, but expect Fuaga and Marco Brewer to potentially see time as well...