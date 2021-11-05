Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 10
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Colorado (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the contest.
MORE: QB Commit Travis Throckmorton Talks Signing Day, Playoff Run | EDGE POD: Previewing Oregon State vs Colorado
Probable
Jake Levengood: 6-foot-4, 294-pound offensive lineman
-> After suffering an ankle injury against Washington State, Levengood hasn't yet returned to action but could be in line to do so against the Buffs this weekend. Levengood has been close to playing the past couple of weeks and Jonathan Smith said on Thursday that there's a decent chance we see him out there. I don't expect him to play the entirety of the contest, but he should be in line to get back into the mix.
Brandon Kipper: 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman
-> After it was revealed by Smith earlier this week that Kipper was/is dealing with a minor ankle injury, he's listed as probable heading into this matchup. Kipper was able to mostly play through the injury last week, but Taliese Fuaga filled in on several occasions to give him a break. I'd expect Kipper may play a little more than last week, but expect Fuaga and Marco Brewer to potentially see time as well...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news