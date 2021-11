PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebacker Avery Roberts, and defensive back Jaydon Grant as they break down the Cal loss, talk improvement, and look ahead to Colorado.

MORE: MBB: Chol Marial Ruled Ineligible | Q&A With Commit Nathan Elu | OSU Football By The Numbers