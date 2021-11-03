Oregon State MBB: Chol Marial Ruled Ineligible To Start 2021-22 Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Q&A With Commit Nathan Elu | Oregon State FB By The Numbers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Chol Marial will begin the season ineligible for competition due to NCAA progress towards degree requirements stemming from his transfer from the University of Maryland. He maintains his Oregon State scholarship and can continue to practice with the men’s basketball team.

“We knew there was a chance that Chol’s waiver would be denied due to the academic plan he was put on before he got to us,” Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It’s unfortunate, but we’re going to turn it into a positive. He’s a great student so he’ll get back on pace academically. It will also give him time to get 100 percent healthy, and he’ll have time to continue to improve on his game and understand our system. He’s a delightful young man that we’re lucky to have in our program. I know he’ll help our team get better every day.”