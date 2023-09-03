***JOIN OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT ON THE DAM BOARD HERE***

CBS (Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Justin Walters (sideline)

Who : No. 18 Oregon State (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. San Jose State (0-1, 0-0 MW)

- Oregon State opens on the road for the third time in six seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith. The Beavers snapped a six-game losing streak in season openers with a 34-17 win over Boise State last season.

Oregon State By The Numbers

1 - OSU’s Pac-12 rank in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense in 2022.

6 - Head coach Jonathan Smith enters his sixth season at the helm of the OSU program. He’s 26-31 overall, including 17-9 the past two seasons.

12.2 - OSU’s scoring margin last season, third in the Pac-12 and 17th nationally.

13 - Passes defended by Ryan Cooper Jr. in 2022, second-best in the Pac-12.

57 - Yards per punt return in 2022 for Anthony Gould, best in the nation. Gould returned two punts for touchdowns last season.

28 - Players who have started at least one game in an Oregon State uniform.

66.7 - Opponents’ success rate in the red zone in 2022. Beavers led the nation.

982 - Rush yards for Damien Martinez, the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Win Streak

- Oregon State carries a four-game win streak into Sunday’s season opener. That streak is tied for the 10th-longest in the nation, one win behind Air Force, Marshall, Penn State and Pittsburgh, which are all tied for sixth.

- The Beavers are looking to extend their streak to five games for the first time since the 2013 team won six straight after losing its season opener.

- Oregon State won seven of its last eight games to end the 2022 season, out-scoring opponents, 252-124. That’s an average of 31.5 points for and 15.5 points allowed per game.

Ranked

- Oregon State is ranked 18th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. Both rankings came out in the preseason.

- It’s the eighth time OSU has been ranked by either the coaches poll or the Associated Press to open a season, and the fourth time since 2001.

- Oregon State was in the AP Top 25 for six weeks during the 2022 season, which included a final ranking at No. 17 after the win over Florida. The Beavers also finished 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Reigning Pac-12 Co-COTY

- Smith was named the Co-Coach of the Year in the Pac-12 last season, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. Smith was the first OSU coach to be honored since Mike Riley in 2008.

Martinez Back For Soph. Season

- Martinez ran for 982 yards as a freshman for the Beavers in 2022. He was thusly named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

- He was also selected as a Freshman All-American by multiple media organizations.

- Martinez was the first Beaver to be named the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year since Jermar Jefferson in 2018.

Uiagalelei Gets The Nod

- DJ Uiagalelei was named the team’s starting quarterback toward the end of camp. The Inland Empire, Calif., native transferred to Oregon State from Clemson after the 2022 season.

- Uiagalelei played in 36 games for Clemson from 2020-22, making 28 starts. He was 22-6 during his tenure with the Tigers, passing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.

- His 22 victories rank seventh most for a career by a Clemson quarterback. He also departed Clemson ranked in the top 10 in career pass attempts (861, fifth), completions (515, sixth), passing touchdowns (36, seventh), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (15, tied for seventh) and passing yards (5,681, eighth).

Under Smith

- Oregon State is 20-6 when leading at halftime. The Beavers are also 19-3 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

- The Beavers are 17-12 when controlling time of possession.

- The Beavers have scored 30 or more points in 28 of his 57 games, going 21-7.

- Oregon State is 17-7 when outgaining its opponent.

- OSU is 21-11 when scoring first

- The Beavers are 16-2 when holding an opponent to 21 points or less.