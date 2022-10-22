Game Day: Colorado vs Oregon State
GAME DAY is here! On the heels of a two-game win streak with victories over Stanford & Washington State, the Oregon State football team is set to return to Reser Stadium for a matchup with the Colorado Buffs with bowl eligibility on the line...
Who: Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (5-2, 2-2)
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
