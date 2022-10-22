News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-22 13:38:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Colorado vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

GAME DAY is here! On the heels of a two-game win streak with victories over Stanford & Washington State, the Oregon State football team is set to return to Reser Stadium for a matchup with the Colorado Buffs with bowl eligibility on the line...

Who: Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (5-2, 2-2)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Colorado vs Oregon State
Team Content Dam Board Discussions Recruiting + MORE

Staff Predictions

Board Predictions

Starters as Recruits: CU vs OSU

Injury Report vs CU

JT Shrout To Play QB For CU

How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend

EDGE POD: Talkin' WSU Win & Previewing Colorado

Opening Lines...

JUCO DE Nikko Taylor Talks OSU OV

A Closer Look At Colorado

Beavers' Defense

Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

Interviews: Smith | Offense | Defense

Freshmen...

Bowl Projections

5 Questions With Colorado Expert

Chipster in Eugene

Snap Counts vs WSU | Team Grades

----

