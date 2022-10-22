PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

GAME DAY is here! On the heels of a two-game win streak with victories over Stanford & Washington State, the Oregon State football team is set to return to Reser Stadium for a matchup with the Colorado Buffs with bowl eligibility on the line...

Who: Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (5-2, 2-2)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

