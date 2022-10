PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, and wide receiver Anthony Gould as the trio talks the win over WSU, offensive play, and previews the matchup with Colorado...

