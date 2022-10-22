With the Oregon State football team (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) set to host Colorado (1-5, 1-2) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge chats with CU Sports Report writer Nikki Edwards, who covers the Buffs!

Nikki Edwards: "Interim head coach Mike Sanford is, physically, an energetic guy. He celebrated hard with the players and ran up and down the sideline last Saturday. Overall, he provides a motivating presence.

After the dismissal of Karl Dorrell, Sanford emphasized the importance of putting the players first. He sat down with every player on the team that following Monday to listen to their needs and what they wanted to see moving forward. The work during the bye week began from there prioritizing the players so they could play to their potential.

- He created new opportunities for players to be more involved, recognized and appreciated.

- Naming second-year freshman Ben Finneseth a captain on Sunday

- Creating new positions for ILBs true freshman Aubrey Smith and Robert Barnes

- Allowing players that had ten or less snaps on game day to participate in the “Ralphie Bowl” on Sunday Night

- Putting emphasis on special teams

- Reinstituted the Victory Club, honor players who graded out over 80% in a game and played a significant amount of snaps.

Tweet: https://twitter.com/Coach_Sanford2/status/1582856528297488384?s=20&t=tBiH2NVsUHF31Qiz32Q4vA

His efforts toward the players boosted the program’s morale and the “energy” frequently mentioned by Sanford during the bye came to fruition at Folsom Field."