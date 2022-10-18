Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> After briefly being elevated to the active roster, Luton is back on New Orleans' practice squad... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks and the Texans were idle this week... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Third String -> In Buffalo's 24-20 win over Kansas City, Hodgins didn't tally any statistics but saw three offensive snaps and three on special teams...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String -> Togiai didn't see action in Philadelphia's win over Dallas... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury -> Quitoriano currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 26-10 win over Dallas, Seumalo started at right guard and played all 71 offensive snaps... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 24-16 win over Miami, Brandel saw action on special teams, playing three snaps on the field goal unit... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String -> In Arizona's 19-9 loss to Seattle, Harlow started at center and played all 71 offensive snaps... additionally, he saw two special teams' snaps coming via the field goal unit...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers - Practice Squad/Injured -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...



Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> Nelson and the Texans were idle this week... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright didn't play in Dallas' loss to Philadephia... he's been on the inactive list for the first six weeks and is still looking to make his 2022 debut... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 24-20 win over Kansas City, Poyer started at free safety and played 67 snaps while recording four tackles on the afternoon. Poyer's journey to Kansas City is flat-out impressive... because he was cleared to play, but not to fly, Poyer took a Mercedes Sprinter Van 1,942 miles to play against the Chiefs... Poyer remains tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four on the season... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> In Seattle's 19-9 win over Arizona, Dunn saw action for 17 snaps on special teams.. he played on the kick coverage/return and punt coverage/return groups...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 24-10 loss to Los Angeles, Hekker punted seven times for a total of 362 yards. He averaged 51.7 yards per punt, landed three inside the 20, and had a long punt of 58 yards on the afternoon... Hekker is seventh in the NFL in punt average at 48.9 yards per on the year...