News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-20 09:31:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Starters as Recruits: Oregon State vs Colorado

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!


Oregon State will look to make it three straight wins on Saturday when they take on Colorado. The Buffs are coming off a thrilling victory over Cal while the Beavers downed Washington State last week for the first time in nearly a decade.

With that, let’s check in on how Oregon State and Colorado’s starters matched up as recruits.

MORE: JUCO DE Nikko Taylor Recaps Oregon State Official Visit | A Closer Look At CU | Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap | Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Snap Counts vs WSU | Grades & Top Performers vs WSU | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | The 3-2-1: Oregon State Improves To 5-2 | WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks WSU Win & Previews Colorado


QUARTERBACK

_____________________________________________________________________________________

RUNNING BACK:

____________________________________________________________________________________

WIDE RECEIVER: 

Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TIGHT ENDS:

_____________________________________________________________________________________

COLORADO - TE BRADY RUSSELL

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT - LG - C - RG - RT):

___________________________________________________________________________________

GERAD CHRISTIAN-LICHTENHAN

DEFENSIVE LINE:

_____________________________________________________________________________________

LINEBACKER

It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers.

The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

JOSH CHANDLER-SEMEDO

CORNERBACK:

_____________________________________________________________________________________

SAFETY:

S Jaydon Grant - Oregon State

S Kitan Oladpo - Oregon State

_____________________________________________________________________________________

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}