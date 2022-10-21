BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Colorado vs Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) set to host Colorado (1-5, 1-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
PREDICTION: Oregon State 35, Colorado 10
Oregon State is going to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday...
Following a win over the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium a week ago, the Beavers conclude a two-game homestand against Colorado and this could very well be the game where the entire team puts together a complete performance.
Offensively, the Beavers should be able to move the ball quite comfortably as the Buffs rank last in the Pac-12 in points (38.2) and yards allowed (473.5) per contest. Look for the Beavers to establish the running game in a big way while mixing in the passing game with Ben Gulbranson...
On the flip side, if OSU's defense plays at the level we've seen in recent weeks, there shouldn't be much of a worry from the Colorado offense. The Buffs average just 14.5 points per game this season and have only topped 20 points twice this season.
While Colorado did find a ton of positive momentum under Mike Sanford Jr. in their first win of the season against Cal a week ago, that was at home and the first game of the interim head coach. Carrying that momentum over to the road, particularly to an environment like Reser Stadium is an entirely different matter...
Additionally, while coaches and players will always say that each season is different, I've got a hunch that this game has been semi-circled in the minds of some coaches and players since the overtime loss in Boulder a year ago. A lot changed for this football team, specifically on defense following that loss and I'd expect the Beavers to be extremely well-prepared for this squad...
The Beavers are currently a 23.5-point favorite going into the matchup and I see them winning this contest 35-10 as the offense, defense, and special teams put together their best performance of the year against a lowly Buffs squad...
Brenden's season record (6-1)
- Brenden Slaughter
DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK
PREDICTION: Oregon State 38, Colorado 13
I'll keep this short and sweet this week.
Colorado is one of the worst teams in the Power Five, arguably the worst.
Yes, they finally got a win last week but I can't see this Buffaloes team suddenly becoming a consistent football team. Oregon State is a much better and much more talented team, give me the Beavers here big...
Dylan's season record (6-1)
- Dylan Callaghan-Croley
T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK
PREDICTION: Oregon State 31, Colorado 10
The one-week honeymoon for Mike Sanford is over, and reality is going to come crashing down on Colorado this week at Reser Stadium. Oregon State will win this football game on Saturday. Credit where credit is due, it's not often you see a team giving up 294 yards rushing a game, then allow just 35 net rushing yards to a decent Cal team.
However, that was at home, in front of 50,000 on homecoming, not at Reser Stadium, where Oregon State has played as well at their home stadium as any team in the country. I don't really feel like I NEED to dive into the numbers to say why the Beavers will win, but I'll leave it at this.
Oregon State has played their three best defensive games of the year at home against significantly better offenses then they will face Saturday. Colorado ranks 124th in total offense (285.5), 106th in rushing (113.8), 116th in passing (171.7), 98th in sacks allowed (15), 119th on 3rd down (31%) etc.
Even with the Beavers going conservative on offense to shelter Ben Gulbranson, the Oregon State will cruise to victory.
T.J.'s season record (7-0)
- T.J. Mathewson
