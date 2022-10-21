With the Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) set to host Colorado (1-5, 1-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 35, Colorado 10

Oregon State is going to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday...

Following a win over the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium a week ago, the Beavers conclude a two-game homestand against Colorado and this could very well be the game where the entire team puts together a complete performance.

Offensively, the Beavers should be able to move the ball quite comfortably as the Buffs rank last in the Pac-12 in points (38.2) and yards allowed (473.5) per contest. Look for the Beavers to establish the running game in a big way while mixing in the passing game with Ben Gulbranson...

On the flip side, if OSU's defense plays at the level we've seen in recent weeks, there shouldn't be much of a worry from the Colorado offense. The Buffs average just 14.5 points per game this season and have only topped 20 points twice this season.

While Colorado did find a ton of positive momentum under Mike Sanford Jr. in their first win of the season against Cal a week ago, that was at home and the first game of the interim head coach. Carrying that momentum over to the road, particularly to an environment like Reser Stadium is an entirely different matter...

Additionally, while coaches and players will always say that each season is different, I've got a hunch that this game has been semi-circled in the minds of some coaches and players since the overtime loss in Boulder a year ago. A lot changed for this football team, specifically on defense following that loss and I'd expect the Beavers to be extremely well-prepared for this squad...

The Beavers are currently a 23.5-point favorite going into the matchup and I see them winning this contest 35-10 as the offense, defense, and special teams put together their best performance of the year against a lowly Buffs squad...

Brenden's season record (6-1)

- Brenden Slaughter