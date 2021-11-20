Game Day: Arizona State at Oregon State

It's senior day in Corvallis!

After knocking off the Stanford Cardinal to reach bowl eligibility a week ago, the Oregon State football team is back in action tonight, squaring off with the Arizona State Sun Devils at Reser Stadium.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: Arizona State (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State (6-4, 4-3)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: ESPN

---

