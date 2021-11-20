Game Day: Arizona State at Oregon State
It's senior day in Corvallis!
After knocking off the Stanford Cardinal to reach bowl eligibility a week ago, the Oregon State football team is back in action tonight, squaring off with the Arizona State Sun Devils at Reser Stadium.
Who: Arizona State (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State (6-4, 4-3)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Ore.
How to watch: ESPN
