Recruit Reaction: Oregon State Picks Up Win #6 vs Stanford

Oregon State is officially bowling after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 35-14 at Reser Stadium on Saturday night!

Over 20 recruits were in the house to see the win, and other commits and targets also had their eye on the game.

“Great win!!! I'm here at the game! Amazing atmosphere can't wait to get here!”

“Big win to become eligible! Great showing on offense and defense! Go Beavs.”

