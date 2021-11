PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray, linebacker Riley Sharp, and defensive back Rejzohn Wright as the trio recap the win over Stanford, talk defensive improvement, and look ahead to Arizona State...

