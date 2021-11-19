Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Arizona State Expert

So at a minimum, this is a group that was fully expected to win the South if not the conference championship as well. True, the NCAA investigation has perhaps tempered expectations mostly outside of the program but that's not to say that finishing second in the division would be considered a success due to that major off-the-field issue."

On paper, this is the most talented team ASU has had in quite a while and it may be several years from now until we will see a squad in Tempe that can match this level of talent in the future.

Needless to say that their mishaps in October are now forcing them to put their faith in other teams' hands assuming of course they can take care of their own business to end the regular season.

Hod Rabino : "I don't think it would be a stretch to say that 2021 may end up as a disappointing season for the Sun Devils unless ASU by some miracle can still capture the Pac-12 South or even gain a Rose Bowl berth.

HB: "Not that I'm doubting the sincerity of the folks in Corvallis that are giving Daniels all of those kudos, but I'm sure that on film they are seeing a quarterback who is struggling and not playing as well as his freshman year in 2019.

In a four-game season last year, it was really hard to judge him and his development especially when a new offensive coordinator in Zak Hill came on board and didn't have the luxury of a normal off-season to implement his scheme. And while it may have been unrealistic to see a total 180-degree turn from last year in the passing game I don't think anybody expected this element to be stagnant as it is these days.

Granted it's a fairly inexperienced wide receiver unit and even their most veteran player Utah transfer Bryan Thompson has hardly lived up to any expectations placed on him. But by no means is he the major issue for this aerial attack. I see Daniels at times lacking confidence in himself as well as in his receivers and while he is a gifted runner he may at times resort to that route a little quicker than he should instead of surveying the field because oftentimes he does miss wide open wide receivers.

It goes without saying that ASU's strongest component on this side of the ball is its rushing game led by running back Rachaad White who is having an outstanding season so far.

Anyone watching film of the Sun Devils will gladly put pressure on Daniels to beat them if that meant that they're able to grind to a halt a very dangerous ground attack. The offensive line hasn't always protected Daniels as well as they should have and he has shown to make mistakes under pressure. At the same time, it's not like you have to bring the house on each and every down because effective coverages have also hindered ASU's passing game quite a bit.