Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 12 Update

With the Oregon State football team (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) officially reaching bowl eligibility with a win over Stanford this past weekend, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest bowl projections!

Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs NC State on Dec. 28th

Projection: LA Bowl vs Mountain West on Dec. 18th

Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue on Dec. 30th

