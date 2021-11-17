Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 12 Update
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) officially reaching bowl eligibility with a win over Stanford this past weekend, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest bowl projections!
MORE: WATCH: WBB Interviews | DC Search: 5 Names To Keep An Eye On | Beavers In The NFL: Week 10
USA Today
Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
Bleacher Report
Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs NC State on Dec. 28th
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: LA Bowl vs Mountain West on Dec. 18th
Athlon Sports
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
SportingNews
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue on Dec. 30th
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.