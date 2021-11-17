 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 12 Update
With the Oregon State football team (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) officially reaching bowl eligibility with a win over Stanford this past weekend, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest bowl projections!

USA Today

Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

Bleacher Report

Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

CollegeFootballNews

Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th

ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy) 

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs NC State on Dec. 28th

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner) 

Projection: LA Bowl vs Mountain West on Dec. 18th

Athlon Sports

Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th

SportingNews

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue on Dec. 30th

