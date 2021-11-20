Starters as Recruits: Oregon State vs Arizona State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State is ready to defend their home turf one last time for the 2021 season, this time against Arizona State.
Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at how each team's starters stacked up as recruits ahead of today's contest.
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
WIDE RECEIVER
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE
LINEBACKER
DEFENSIVE BACK
+ Kitan Oladapo & Jaydon Grant (OSU)
DEFENSIVE LINE
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.