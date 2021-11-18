BIG Visitor List For Saturday's Game Against Arizona State

MORE: Jonathan Smith Previews ASU | Podcast | Beavs In Top Five For 2022 OL Tyler Knaak

Oregon State is set to host their final home game of the season against Arizona State, and will have a very large and impressive list of visitors in Reser Stadium

Four top 2022 targets will be taking official visits, and over 30 others will be on campus unofficially.

