Staff Predictions: Arizona State vs Oregon State

With the Beavers (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) set to host Arizona State (7-3, 5-2) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

After reaching bowl eligibility last weekend with a win over Stanford, Oregon State is going to be a perfect 6-0 on the year at Reser Stadium when they defeat Arizona State on Saturday night.

Simply put, the Beavers have been a completely different team at home compared to on the road this season and that’s why I see them having a great opportunity to come out on top.

If Oregon State can get the ground game going early, keep ASU’s offense and QB Jayden Daniels on the sidelines, and occasionally hit the big pass play, I like their chances to be able to dictate the pace and momentum of the contest. With ASU’s defense being among the Pac-12’s best, a commitment to the ground game is going to be key for the Beavs.

Defensively, I’m very intrigued to see what aces defensive coordinator Trent Bray has up his sleeve for this dynamic ASU offense. Daniels is the textbook definition of a dual-threat QB, and how the Beavs handle him is going to go a long way in determining the winner.

The other factor that I’m heavily considering in this contest is the weather….

While it’s often joked that southern Pac-12 teams don’t enjoy coming up to the PNW late in the season, it’s more of a factor than you might think. It’s supposed to be in the low 40’s, high 30’s temperature-wise in this one, and I'm quite curious to see how the Sun Devils handle it.

All in all, with the Beavers honoring the 2000 Fiesta Bowl squad, breaking out new/retro uniforms, and having senior day for a group that has overcome so much, I expect the Reser Stadium atmosphere to be electric and rowdy.

I like Oregon State to win by a field goal…

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Arizona State 32

Brenden's season record (6-4)