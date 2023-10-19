PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Inside The Dam: Who's Enrolling Early? | Commit Stats: How The Beavers Performed This Past Weekend | Jonathan Smith Moves To 6th All-Time At OSU In Wins | PFF Grades: Where Does OSU Rank? | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs UCLA | Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Tanner Miller and wide receiver/kick returner Silas Bolden have all been named midseason All-Americans by various publications.

Fuaga is a midseason All-America First Team selection by ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Associated Press and Pro Football Focus while being selected a second-teamer by The Athletic. Miller, meanwhile, has been selected as a second-teamer by the Associated Press and Bolden is also a second-teamer by The Athletic.

Fuaga has been a part of an offensive line that is graded as one of the best in the nation by Pro Football Focus. He has been graded as the No. 1 offensive lineman for overall blocking and run blocking, and was most recently selected as the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The midseason selections add to a lengthy list of honors for Fuaga, who is on the watch lists for the Outland and Lombardi Trophies in addition to the Polynesian Player of the Year watch list.

Miller has started in all seven games for the Beavers after entering the season with just one. He is graded as one the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 and has teamed with Fuaga and three others to help the Beavers to nearly 200 yards of rushing yards per game.

Bolden has been a dual threat for the Beavers this season. He’s leading Oregon State with 32 catches and 456 yards, adding four touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and has 210 kick return yards on seven returns, averaging 30 yards per. Oh, and he’s returned two punts for 85 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown against UC Davis.

The Beavers next play Saturday, Oct. 28 when visiting Arizona in Tucson. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air live on ESPN.

OSU