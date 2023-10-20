PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been named to the Maxwell and Manning Award watch lists, it was announced on Thursday.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player, while the Manning is awarded to the nation’s top quarterback.

Uiagalelei has started all seven games for the Beavers, and has passed for 1,573 yards while completing 106-of-176 passes. He has thrown for 15 touchdowns, which is one shy of surpassing the team’s total from all of last season.

Uiagalelei, who as the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week after the Beavers’ win over California, has also rushed for five scores and 124 yards.

The Beavers next play Saturday, Oct. 28 when visiting Arizona in Tucson. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air live on ESPN.