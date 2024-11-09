5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To San Jose State

With the Oregon State football team (4-5) falling to San Jose State 24-13 at Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the loss...

Needing an offensive spark following a three-game slide, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson opened up the quarterback competition during the bye week, allowing for a full competition to play out.

All in all, the coaching staff decided that veteran junior Ben Gulbranson, replacing the incumbent Gevani McCoy, was the move against the Spartans coming out of the bye week.

While that move led to marginally better-passing numbers, as Gulbranson had the second-highest passing total of any quarterback this season, the overall offensive output was beyond disappointing for the second straight contest.

After scoring 42 points against Nevada a month ago, the Beavers have seen their offensive scoring numbers fall into a massive rut. They scored just 25 against UNLV, seven against Cal, and 13 against the Spartans.

Additionally, offensive coaching and playcalling absolutely lead to the result of this matchup.

After taking a three-point advantage with 9:47 left in the third quarter and then getting an interception from Sai Vadrawale in the endzone on the other end, the Beavers had the lead and the ball with just under six minutes left in the third.

The next drive for the Beavers was right on schedule until some baffling play-calling left them with zero.

After taking the ball the length of the field (71 yards), the Beavers found themselves with a first-and-goal from the SJSU four, with a chance to go up by double digits and put a chokehold on the game.

However, the sequence of plays and execution were as bad as they were all day, as the next four plays played out like this:

1st and 4: Anthony Hankerson two-yard loss

2nd and 6: Hankerson one-yard rush

3rd and 5: Ben Gulbranson incomplete to Bryce Caufield

4th and 5: Gulbranson incomplete intended for Darrius Clemons

Now, considering that it was only a three-point game, I’m not against wanting to go for it there for the reasons I just mentioned. However, with just four yards to gain, was that your best group of four plays?

While that sequence was frustrating for the Beavers, their defense delivered on the next SJSU drive, forcing the Spartans to punt, which was a net win for the Beavers after they had come away with zero.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, SJSU landed a perfect punt, pinning them at their own five.

The Beavers ran just three plays, two of which were no gain or a loss before Gulbranson threw the play of the game. It just so happened to be right in the breadbasket of SJSU defender DJ Harvey, who took the interception untouched to the house to give the Spartans a four-point advantage.

The Beavers’ next and final drive, which included an actual shot to get back into the game, also fell flat because of subpar playcalling and execution. After working the ball to near midfield, trailing by four, the Beavers went for it on fourth down only to have Darrius Clemons drop a passing attempt.