THE GAME

Date: Saturday, November, 18th, 2023 Time: TBD Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore. TV: TBD Oregon State 2022 record: 10-3 (6-3 Pac-12) Washington 2022 record: 11-2 (1-9 P12) Washington Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (90-11 overall, 11-2 at UW) DID YOU KNOW? The last two matchups between OSU and UW have been decided by a total of six points...

Washington 2022 Recap

After stumbling to a 4-8 record in the 2021 campaign and dismissing then-head coach Jimmy Lake, the Washington Huskies had about as perfect of a first year under new HC Kalen DeBoer as they could, going 11-2 overall with an Alamo Bowl victory. It was a plus for the Huskies that they missed Utah and USC on the schedule, but the Huskies managed big-time wins over Oregon and Oregon State that allowed them to rise up the Pac-12 ranks. On the flip side, the Huskies' two conference losses, two losses that kept them out of the Pac-12 Championship game, came at the hands of UCLA, which is a respectable loss, and Arizona State, which certainly isn't. Transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards and put up numbers that were almost video-game-like at times, with several big-time receivers out wide. That trio returns in 2023 and should be the anchor of a strong offensive unit... Best Win: vs Oregon (37-34) Worst Loss: vs Arizona State (45-38) 2022 Schedule

Washington 2023 Outlook

With what the Huskies have returning on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, it's reasonable to assume they're going to be just as good this season. Back is the entire core of the high-flying, vertical passing game while the defense figures to be able to put a ton of pressure on the quarterback with a pair of future Sunday EDGE rushers. While I do expect the Huskies to be a big-time challenge on the schedule, their schedule is much harder than last season with trips to USC and Oregon State, in addition to having tough home games against Utah and Oregon. I don't think Washington will quite be able to replicate last season's success, especially when they're replacing three offensive linemen up front, but each football season is unique and the ball bounces funny ways. I see a range of outcomes for the Huskies this season, and it all depends on whether Penix is able to be an elite quarterback once again. If he isn't able to find that same magic again or isn't quite as efficient, the Huskies will drop more than two games in 2023... Look for the Huskies' schedule to ultimately be the reason they aren't in the Pac-12 Championship come December... Key Players: QB Michael Penix, WR Rome Odunze, WR Jalen McMillian, RB Dillon Johnson, EDGE Bralen Trice, EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui 2023 Schedule Season Projection: 9-3

Early Prediction

This one is tough... Oregon State having a big-time season hinges on them winning at least two of the three big-time Pac-12 games they'll play this season (Utah, UW, UO), and given that this is another one of those matchups in Reser Stadium, the Beavers must take advantage. There should be no shortage of motivation in this matchup as the Beavers will be looking to even the score after a painful 24-21 loss in Seattle last season when OSU was just plays away from emerging victorious. Michael Penix and the Huskies will present offensive challenges across the board with their high-flying offense, but the Beavers had a solid game plan defensively for them a season ago. The secondary may not be quite as strong this season, but by the end of the season when this matchup takes place, the Beavers' new-look DB group should be quite seasoned and ready for the task. Additionally, the Beavers should be able to generate some more pressure on Penix with an improved pass rush and home-field advantage, further bolstering the defensive efforts. Offensively, with DJ Uiagalelei under center, the Beavers should be more than ready to meet the Huskies' defensive game plan from a season ago. The Beavers were able to move the ball via the ground, but it was the over-the-top deep ball that alluded them and cost them a shot at victory. With stronger QB play, a deeper receiver/tight end room, and a strong running game and offensive line, I think the Beavers will be able to score more points than last year. This should be a dandy of a contest, but I've got the Beavers and Smith getting a dose of revenge on Penix, DeBoer, and Co. in Corvallis... PREDICTION - Oregon State 34, Washington 31

