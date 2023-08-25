These reports will serve as an opportunity for us to pass along any notes that we haven't done yet, offer up potentially some rumors that we've been hearing, and more.

In our Reser Reports, we will be offering insight into Oregon State athletics, notably football, as well as Oregon State recruiting and more.

With Oregon State's fall camp now officially in the rearview, we can begin to make fairly accurate predictions about which true freshmen will see a good run with the team here in 2023...

If you've stayed up to date on our FALL CAMP HQ, you'll likely recognize these names as standouts from the practice reports...

The first name that comes to mind is wide receiver Zach Card. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound freshman impressed in spring workouts and then he further showcased his dynamic abilities in fall camp, getting a lot of run with the 1st and 2nd units. Expect to see a good amount of Card this season.

Next up is Swedish defensive lineman Thomas Collins... After playing for a football academy in Sweden last season, it was hard to predict how D1-ready Collins would be entering 2023, but he looks very much ready to contribute. The 6-foot-1, 284-pounder has been very impressive in fall camp, playing very physically and looking far more comfortable than the average freshman.

Defensive back Jermod McCoy is another freshman to keep an eye on as he got a lot of runs with the 2nd and 1st teams this fall camp... Jonathan Smith also named him recently as someone who has impressed, so keep an eye on McCoy as well.

Last but certainly not least, we expect Aidan Chiles to have a sizable role this season, playing in four games and claiming a redshirt season. Whether that's in relief of DJ or utilized in a unique way like a running package, we expect Chiles to see action this season...

A couple of more freshmen who come to mind as potentials to play this season are fellow wide receiver David Wells, inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom, and defensive back Harlem Howard...