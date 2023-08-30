Musgrave was tabbed as the No. 1 TE on the depth chart following roster cuts on Tuesday and figures to be a big-time aspect of a rebuilding Packer offense this season...

He's got terrific size, has a huge catch radius, and moves like a receiver out there, that's certainly appealing to Matt LaFleur and the GB offense as they'll likely keep him quite busy throughout his rookie campaign.

The 6-foot-6, 253-pound Musgrave has impressed across offseason workouts and during training camp/preseason as he's emerged as a big-time target for quarterback Jordan Love.

The Green Bay Packers were confident in the high-upside potential of Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave i n the 2023 NFL Draft as the team utilized their second overall pick and a second-round selection (pick No. 42) on the Beaver product.

Austin - Bills - After being selected in the 7th round with the 252nd overall pick, Austin was among the cuts on Tuesday... He's likely to end up on the Buffalo practice squad.

Wright - Panthers - Wright was undrafted, but ended up with the Carolina Panthers... He was also among the roster cuts from Tuesday. We'll be watching to see if he lands with the practice squad...

Grant - Raiders - After going undrafted, Grant signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and was cut on Tuesday... He's also likely to head to the practice squad...

Colletto - 49ers - Colletto scored his first NFL touchdown on a pass from Sam Darnold in the preseason, but that wasn't enough to secure him a roster spot as the 49ers have one of the best fullbacks in the game in Kyle Juszczyk. Given how he impressed, he's very likely to stick with the 49ers on their practice squad.

Harrison - Titans - Also undrafted, Harrison signed with the Tennessee Titans and was cut on Tuesday... I didn't hear a ton about him in the preseason, but he tallied three receptions for 41 yards... TBD on whether or not he'll latch on with the practice squad...

Lindsey - Seahawks - Lindsey, who signed with Seattle as UDFA, was cut by the Seahawks on Tuesday. He showed some prowess as a kick returner in the preseason, and very well could be a practice squad guy as well...

Brandon Kipper - Kipper was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens, but was waived ahead of the start of training camp... He was brought in by Pittsburgh for a workout in early August, but haven't heard an update on him...

