MORE: Depth Chart Prediction: Defense | Opponent Preview: Stanford | Two-Deep Depth Chart Prediction | Beavers Land OL Terrell Kim | Reser Report: Inside Recruiting & Team Scoop | Opponent Preview: Colorado | Slaughter's Take: Beavers Made Right Call With DJU | FALL CAMP HQ





Following his commitment to Oregon State, BeaversEdge caught up with North Medford (OR) offensive lineman Terrell Kim to discuss his recent commitment to the Beavers. Kim committed to the Beavers over Fresno State, Nevada, Portland State, Sacramento State, and San Jose State.