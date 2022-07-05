 BeaversEdge - Pac-12 Releases Statement On New Media Rights Negotiations
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-05 14:42:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 Releases Statement On New Media Rights Negotiations

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Edge Top 25: No. 23 Tyjon Lindsey | Beavers Land 2023 JUCO DB Will Lee | Tastean Reddicks Talks OSU Commitment | Reddicks Breaks Down Joining OSU

Less than a week after USC & UCLA sent shockwaves across college athletics by announcing their move to the BIG10 conference, the Pac-12 Board of Directors have authorized to begin the next round of media rights negotiations.

This comes days after the Pac-12 announced the board had authorized to explore future expansion options...

The Pac-12's current media rights deal is slated to end in 2024...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}