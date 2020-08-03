BeaversEdge - 2021 DE Alex Lemon Decommits From Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's first commitment in the 2021 class, JUCO defensive end Alex Lemon (IA), has de-committed from Oregon State BeaversEdge.com has learned.

Formerly of the 2020 class, Lemon had been committed to Oregon State for well over a year. He was forced to reclassify to the 2021 class shortly before last years' signing period due to a personal matter.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end was once one of the top targets for the Beavers on the recruiting trail, but in recent months, the communication between both parties had diminished, leading Lemon to want to pursue other opportunities.

On the surface, it appears that the Beavers were far more interested in Lemon as a 2020 prospect as opposed to a 2021 one as it was shortly after he re-classified that the communication ceased.

"Yeah (Oregon State) didn’t have the same energy they had before. I understand that recruiting is a business and it may have had something to do with me reclassifying, but I feel at the same time you shouldn’t lie and tell me I’m gonna hear from you if I’m not going to," Lemon said.

Lemon still holds scholarship offers from LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Florida, San Diego State, Auburn, Utah State, and Oregon.

With Lemon no longer in the fold, the Beavers' 2021 recruiting class currently has six commitments, with four on offense, and two on defense.