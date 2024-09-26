PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
What are the top games featuring Oregon State commitments this weekend?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

The Oregon State Beavers may be off this weekend but Oregon State recruits are not, and there is plenty of intriguing matchups this weekend featuring future Beavers. Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at some of the top games featuring Oregon State commitments this weekend.

Liberty (NV) vs Bishop Gorman (NV) - RB Skyler Jackson, LB Jeremiah Ioane, DB Sean Craig

It's been a tough start to the season for Oregon State commitments Skyler Jackson, Jeremiah Ioane, and Sean Craig as the Liberty Patriots are 1-4 through their first five games. The schedule doesn't get any easier this weekend either as the Patriots will face one of the most talented schools in the country, the Bishop Gorman Gaels, a top five team nationally.

The Gaels currently have 11 prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle committed to FBS programs including four-star WR Derek Meadows (LSU), four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu (Oregon), four-star offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli (Miami (FL)), and five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu (Oregon). They also have a combined five prospects between their 2026 and 2027 classes rated by Rivals. A full list of Bishop Gorman prospects can be seen here.



Hanford (CA) vs Dinabu (CA) - RB Kourdey Glass

We'll get to see if Glass can continue his strong start to the 2024 season on Friday night when Hanford takes on Dinabu. For the season, Glass has recorded 55 carries for 476 yards, an average of 8.7 yards per carry as well as 10 total touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown this season as a receiver. There are no notable prospects on Dinabu's squad but it is notably the home of former Beaver, 2014 quarterback signee Marcus McMaryion.

Prestonwood Christian (TX) vs Nolan Catholic (TX) - DB David Madison

Fresh off an officiail visit to Corvallis for last weekend's matchup against Purdue, David Madison and Prestonwood Christian will face off against Nolan Catholic this weekend. Nolan Catholic isn't an overly talented squad but does have a quality quarterback in senior Carter Devero. We'll see if Madison is able to pick off or breakup any Devero passing attempts.

Skyview (WA) vs West Linn (OR) - OL Noah Thomas ; OL Jake Normoyle

A pair of future Beavers offensive linemen will face off this weekend in a permier Pacific Northwest matchup as the West Linn Lions travel to Vancouver, Washington to take on the Skyview Storm. Both programs enter this weekend with perfect 3-0 records, the good news for both is that the result will have little impact on their long term goals this season.

Other notable prospects in this game include Oregon State legacy and Washington commitment Baron Naone, and 2027 top-100 prospect Josiah Molden for West Linn.


Clovis (CA) vs Buchanan (CA) - QB Deagan Rose

2026 quarterback Daegan Rose and his 5-0 Clovis Cougars will be tested on Friday when they make the crosstown trip to take on the 4-0 Buchanan Bears. A matchup of a pair of top-100 teams within the state of California, this has an a chance to be a thrilling affair. Rose has been fantastic this season completing 71.9% of his passes for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Rose and Fresno State offensive lineman commit Brayden Walton are the only ranked prospects in this game though a handful of others are included in the Rivals database.

