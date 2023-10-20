PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith made their first splash in the 2025 recruiting class on Friday afternoon as West Linn (OR) tight end Baron Naone announced his commitment!

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound TE from West Linn High School represents Oregon State's first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. It's also the third straight recruiting class the Beavers have begun with a TE pledge, joining Cooper Jensen (2023) and Wyatt Hook (2024).

Naone's pledge is a significant recruiting win for Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak as he held eight total offers including Pac-12 foes Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Cal.

Given that Oregon State is still figuring out its conference future beyond this season, securing a talented local product like Naone and beating out several (current) conference opponents is a big win.

