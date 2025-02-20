Where Oregon State MBB Ranks In Latest NCAA NET Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Sitting at 18-9, the Oregon State men's basketball team checked in at No. 77 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings following the win over Pacific.

The FULL NET RANKINGS CAN BE FOUND HERE

Despite a recent dip in NET rank, the Beavers remain in the thick of the WCC race and are still in a position to grab one of the conference tournament positions that carries with it a bye...

They are 18-9 (8-6 WCC), with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, Sacramento State, Charleston, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Pacific, Gonzaga, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, Washington State, and Pacific and losses to Oregon, North Texas, Nebraska, LMU, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Gonzaga, St. Mary's, and Portland.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Sitting fifth in the WCC standings (see below), the Beavers aren't likely to push for one of the top two spots in the conference, but, the possibility of landing the third or fourth spot is still within reach. Both would be more valuable to the Beavers than where they currently stand as they wouldn't have to play until the quarterfinal round.

Looking at Santa Clara and San Fransisco, the two teams ahead of the Beavers, they both have to play Gonzaga again while SF has to come to Corvallis for a matchup with the Beavers before the regular season is out, so that game could loom large in the tournament seeding breakdown. SC also has matchups against LMU and WSU as well, so more games to keep an eye on as the Beavers jockey for position in the standings. SC is more likely to be caught as they're a game closer in the standings and have a tougher remaining schedule, we'll see how SF fares in their final three...

With the Beavers' NET rankings having taken a dip recently, the most likely path to an NCAA Tournament berth would be the WCC tournament. If the Beavers could get into the 3/4 spots in the standings, a potential path could exist, as we've seen them do before. However, more than likely, St. Mary's and Gonzaga will occupy the one and two spots and would need to be beaten to get there.

If not, the Beavers, with 18 wins already and likely to pick up at least a few more, will be an attractive NIT team.

Oregon State is back in action Thursday night against Pepperdine on the road....