The 2024 recruiting cycle will reach its conclusion on Wednesday with National Signing Day taking place. While there are quite a number of major recruits that will be announcing their commitments on Wednesday, it should be a quiet day overall for the Oregon State football program.

On Wednesday, BeaversEdge expects the Beavers to sign all three of their remaining unsigned high school commitments. Wide receivers Malachi Durant and Eddie Freauff both chose not to sign during the December signing period but are expected to do so Wednesday. Recent offensive line commitment Jayden Tuia is also expected to put pen to paper.

JUCO commitments cornerback Jaheim Patterson and linebacker Aiden Sullivan both were announced by the program on Tuesday night.



The program will likely also announce the signings of several preferred walk-on commitments on Wednesday as well.