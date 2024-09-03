With the Oregon State football team preparing for their first road game against San Diego State on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Aztecs!

San Diego State Preview

- Fresh off a 42-point second half, a 223-yard rushing game by the FBS active rushing leader and a first career start for a true freshman quarterback, San Diego State plays host to Oregon State Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium in the second game of the Sean Lewis era.

- The Aztecs overcame a slow start and a 6-3 deficit at halftime to Texas A&M-Commerce last Saturday night, before scoring six touchdowns in the second half to down the Lions, 45-14.

- Senior transfer running back Marquez Cooper proved to be as good as advertised as he ran for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The 223 yards were the second most in an SDSU season opener in its Division I history (since 1969). It was the 18th career 100-yard rushing game for the Gaithersburg, Md., native, who entered 2024 with three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the most rushing yards among all active FBS players.

- Danny O’Neil, meanwhile, showed poise in the pocket as he became the first SDSU true freshman quarterback to start a season opener in its DI era. O’Neil was 11-for-12 for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. For the game, the Indianapolis native threw for 214 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

- The San Diego State defense forced three TAMUC turnovers with two of those returned for a touchdown. Trey White forced a fumble that was recovered by Tano Letuli in the end zone for the first score while later in the game JD Coffey III returned a 45-yard interception for a touchdown.

- SDSU outgained Texas A&M-Commerce, 468-180, including an eye-popping 321-58 advantage in the second half, where San Diego State outscored the Lions, 42-8.

- Joining first-year head coach Sean Lewis are 55 total newcomers (combining scholarships and walk-ons). SDSU returns only 54 players from a year ago, which ranks as the fourth fewest in the country.

- Saturday will be the seventh meeting between the Aztecs and the Beavers with OSU winning the last four games after SDSU won the first two. In the last meeting in 2023 in Corvallis, San Diego State got inside Oregon State’s territory in nine of its 11 drives, but only came away with nine points in a 26-9 loss.