Oregon State Commits in Action: Which future Beavers impressed in Week 2?

How did members of Oregon State's 2026 recruiting class perform in week two of the high school football season? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

Craig recorded two tackles including a tackle for loss for Liberty in a 26-9 to Hawaii's Mililani Trojans.

Ione had three tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack in Liberty's loss.

No defensive stats were available for Glasper from this past weekend though the future Beavers defensive back did record five receptions for 64 yards in Green Valley's close loss to the Wayne Hills Patriots out of New Jersey.

Walker recorded four tackles including one tackle for loss while also picking up one pass deflection in a 51-7 win for Lewisville over the Mansfield Summit Jaguars.

Glass's strong start to the season continued this past weekend in a 50-34 win over Hanford. The future Beaver tailback totaled 90 yards on 14 carries, an average of 6.4 yards per carry while also recording 47 receiving yards on three receptions.

No stats available