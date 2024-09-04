Advertisement

Published Sep 4, 2024
Oregon State Football vs San Diego State Odds
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team (1-0) preparing to face San Diego State on the road this weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the odds for the contests via ESPNBet.

OSU vs  Odds - Via ESPNBET
TEAMSpread (Open)Over/UnderMoney line

San Diego State

+6 (+4.5)

O(55.5)

+155

Oregon State

-6 (-4.5)

U (55.5)

-185

