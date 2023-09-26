Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap
With week three of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
Active 53-Man Roster
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 28-16 loss to Arizona, Cooks returned to the lineup after missing week two due to injury. He hauled in two of his seven targets for 17 yards. Cooks is still finding his footing with the Cowboys but could emerge as the No. 2 target for Dak Prescott.
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 30-12 loss to San Francisco, Hodgins was only targeted once and failed to secure the catch.
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> In Green Bay's 18-17 win over New Orleans, Musgave caught six of his eight targets for 49 yards. Musgrave has quickly become a go-to target for quarterback Jordan Love, having tallied 11 receptions and 124 yards through three games.
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> In Houston's 37-17 win over Jacksonville, Quitoriano didn't record any statistics as he failed to catch his lone target. Quitoriano is still building chemistry with new QB CJ Stroud as he has just one catch for 11 yards.
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 28-24 loss to the Chargers, Brandel saw action on special teams, playing three snaps on the field-goal unit.
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 23-18 win over Las Vegas, Seumalo started at left guard for the Steelers and saw action on 62 snaps.
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 27-3 loss to Cleveland, Peko started at defensive tackle and played 25 snaps. He tallied one tackle and has started all three games for the Titans...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 37-17 win over Jacksonville, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and played 72 total snaps. He tallied four tackles in the win...
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - Houston Texans - Third String
-> In Houston's 37-17 win over Jacksonville, Austin saw action on two snaps at cornerback and three on special teams. After being waived by Buffalo, Austin seems to have found a good spot in Houston.
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 37-3 drubbing of the Commanders, Poyer started at safety and played 47 snaps. He tallied four tackles on the afternoon...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 37-27 loss to Seattle, Hekker punted five times for a total of 246 yards. He nailed three inside the '20 and had a long punt of 58 yards on the afternoon.
Practice Squad
QB Jake Luton (2016-19) - Carolina Panthers - Practice Squad
-> With Bryce Young injured, Luton was briefly elevated to the active roster for the matchup against the Seahawks. However, he reverted back to the PS on Monday...
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Dallas Cowboys
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - San Fransisco 49ers
Waived, Injured
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - N/A
-> Jefferson recently reached an injury settlement with the Lions and was subsequently waived from the roster. It's unclear whether he can sign with another team and play this season, or if he's targeting 2024...
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Injured Reserve
-> Wright (undisclosed) remains on Dallas' injury reserve...
