With week three of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 28-16 loss to Arizona, Cooks returned to the lineup after missing week two due to injury. He hauled in two of his seven targets for 17 yards. Cooks is still finding his footing with the Cowboys but could emerge as the No. 2 target for Dak Prescott.

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In New York's 30-12 loss to San Francisco, Hodgins was only targeted once and failed to secure the catch.

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 18-17 win over New Orleans, Musgave caught six of his eight targets for 49 yards. Musgrave has quickly become a go-to target for quarterback Jordan Love, having tallied 11 receptions and 124 yards through three games.

TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String

-> In Houston's 37-17 win over Jacksonville, Quitoriano didn't record any statistics as he failed to catch his lone target. Quitoriano is still building chemistry with new QB CJ Stroud as he has just one catch for 11 yards.

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 28-24 loss to the Chargers, Brandel saw action on special teams, playing three snaps on the field-goal unit.

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 23-18 win over Las Vegas, Seumalo started at left guard for the Steelers and saw action on 62 snaps.