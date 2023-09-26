Malachi Durant had eight receptions for 87 yards against Bellarmine Prep last week, a 35-0 win for the Eagles.

Crooke County and Freauff lost to Caldera 17-16. No stats were available.

Homestead and Cupertino were off last week. They'll be back on the gridiron this Saturday.

Tullis and Memorial fell to the Argyle Eagles 56-26. Tullis had four carries for 45 yards in the loss.

Foster and Central Catholic defeated Nelson 42-7. Foster recorded six tackles including two sacks in the game.

Punahou and Burnett defeated Kamehameha Kapalama 31-3 on Friday. No stats were available.

Frazier had a solid game against Boyd, with seven carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Boyd.

Brinson and Gaither fell to Tampa Bay Tech 39-30, recording two tackles in the defeat.

St. Louis was off this past weekend on Saturday.

Another tough week for Payton Stewart and the Kelse Hilanders who fell to the Camas Papermakers 35-23.

Bishop Kelly and Rakeem Johnosn are 5-0 so far this season after their latest victory, a 49-0 win over Vallivue.