CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana picked up his fourth All-America honor this season as he’s been named to Baseball America’s third team, the publication announced Wednesday.

It’s the second third-team selection for the Sydney, Australia native, joining the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He’s been named a second-team selection by both Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Bazzana, who was also named a Freshman All-American last season, broke the OSU single-season record with 36 stolen bases in 2023. He’s currently tied for the Pac-12 lead with 59 walks, which are tied for the third-most in a single season by a Beaver. He also led OSU with a .374 batting average, 20 walks and three triples. Bazzana finished the season second on the team with 55 runs batted in and was third with 11 home runs.

Bazzana was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team by a vote of the conference’s coaches, while also being selected to by the All-Defensive squad. He was named to the All-Tournament teams for the Baton Rouge Regional and Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale.

Off the field, he was also named an Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators, being selected to its third team.

