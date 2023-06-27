For the second day in a row, Oregon State Football has landed a commitment. On Tuesday, JUCO wide receiver Jailen Holmes announced his commitment to the Beavers. Holmes will join the Beavers after a stint at Independent Community College.

He'll be joining the Beavers this summer…

Other programs that showed interest in Holmes included Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, UNLV, and Ball State.

