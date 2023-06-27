JUCO WR Jailen Holmes commits to Oregon State
For the second day in a row, Oregon State Football has landed a commitment. On Tuesday, JUCO wide receiver Jailen Holmes announced his commitment to the Beavers. Holmes will join the Beavers after a stint at Independent Community College.
He'll be joining the Beavers this summer…
Other programs that showed interest in Holmes included Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, UNLV, and Ball State.
Holmes last season for Independence recorded 13 receptions for 164 yards but failed to get into the endzone. He averaged 12.6 yards per reception.
Holmes was originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class coming out of Madison Academy in Madison, Alabama. After limited college interest, he found himself at Independence where despite limited production, the Beavers obviously have seen something they like in the rising sophomore wide receiver.
The Alabama native is listed at 6-foot-0 tall on Independence's roster but is the type of wide receiver who could take the top off any defense with a reported 40-yard dash time of 4.39.
