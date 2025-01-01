Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In TE Jackson Bowers?

With the Oregon State football team recently adding former BYU tight end Jackson Bowers, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

While Jermaine Terry came on strong as the season progressed, early on the Beavers desperately missed the production that they were receiving at tight end over the previous seasons.

With the tight end room in flux now coming out of the 2024 season, the Beavers looked to continue to add to the upside of the room. Bowers entered the portal this month after two seasons with the Cougars.

The Beavers quickly got involved with Bowers, offering the opportunity to immediately come in and compete for a starting spot. After a brief recruitment, he committed to Oregon State. He also held an offer from the Beavers out of high school, along with 20 others...

