Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

With week 17 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> In Indy's 45-33 loss to the Giants, Gould saw action on special teams, playing 11 total snaps on special teams, but no kick returns... He also had one punt return for six yards.

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 27-25 loss to Minnesota, Musgrave saw his largest snap-share since going down with the injury that landed him on IR earlier this season. He played 12 snaps at TE and also saw five snaps on special teams. He had one reception for four yards...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 27-25 loss to Minnesota, Oladapo saw action via special teams, playing 11 snaps across kick coverage and punt return.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his 12th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 29-10 loss to Kansas City on Xmas and played 63 snaps.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (16th of the year) and saw 60 snaps in the 25-10 loss to the Raiders.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 41-7 loss to Philly, Cooks led the team in targets and receptions with Ceedee Lamb on the shelf for the remainder of the year, hauling in four of his eight for 52 yards.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 20-3 win over Cleveland, Poyer started at free safety and saw a season-high 71 snaps... He finished with six tackles (third-most) and one pass deflection...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel started at left guard (16th of the year) in the Vikings' 27-25 win over Green Bay and played 72 snaps.

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In LA's 13-9 win over Arizona, started at inside linebacker and played 56 snaps... He finished with his highest PFF grade of the season at 82.8, tallying T-the-most tackles on defense with 10 on the afternoon...

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> In New England's 40-7 loss to Los Angeles, Austin made his second-straight start of the season at cornerback, playing 73 snaps. He finished with three tackles and one pass breakup...

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 48-14 loss to Tampa Bay, Hekker punted five times for 226 yards. He averaged 45.2 yards per punt, landed three inside the '20, and had a long punt of 51 yards on the afternoon...