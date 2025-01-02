Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 17 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> In Indy's 45-33 loss to the Giants, Gould saw action on special teams, playing 11 total snaps on special teams, but no kick returns... He also had one punt return for six yards.
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 27-25 loss to Minnesota, Musgrave saw his largest snap-share since going down with the injury that landed him on IR earlier this season. He played 12 snaps at TE and also saw five snaps on special teams. He had one reception for four yards...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 27-25 loss to Minnesota, Oladapo saw action via special teams, playing 11 snaps across kick coverage and punt return.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his 12th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 29-10 loss to Kansas City on Xmas and played 63 snaps.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (16th of the year) and saw 60 snaps in the 25-10 loss to the Raiders.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 41-7 loss to Philly, Cooks led the team in targets and receptions with Ceedee Lamb on the shelf for the remainder of the year, hauling in four of his eight for 52 yards.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 20-3 win over Cleveland, Poyer started at free safety and saw a season-high 71 snaps... He finished with six tackles (third-most) and one pass deflection...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel started at left guard (16th of the year) in the Vikings' 27-25 win over Green Bay and played 72 snaps.
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In LA's 13-9 win over Arizona, started at inside linebacker and played 56 snaps... He finished with his highest PFF grade of the season at 82.8, tallying T-the-most tackles on defense with 10 on the afternoon...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> In New England's 40-7 loss to Los Angeles, Austin made his second-straight start of the season at cornerback, playing 73 snaps. He finished with three tackles and one pass breakup...
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 48-14 loss to Tampa Bay, Hekker punted five times for 226 yards. He averaged 45.2 yards per punt, landed three inside the '20, and had a long punt of 51 yards on the afternoon...
On Practice Squad
RB Deshaun Fenwick
-> Recently signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad, the former Oregon State Beaver running back will be looking to get back into the show. He's likely a depth piece for now but he could see action if any injuries mount... He reunites with Musgrave and Oladapo in Green Bay...
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr. - Seattle Seahawks
-> After being let go by Baltimore's practice squad, Cooper was recently picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and is on their practice squad.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
QB Jake Luton - Las Vegas Raiders
-> With Gardner Minshew out for the season and Aidan O'Connell on the shelf the Las Vegas Raiders are down to just Desmond Ridder and Carter Bradley at quarterback and elected to sign the former Oregon State signal-caller to their practice squad... The Raiders will be Luton's sixth different team, as he was most recently signed to the Panthers' practice squad ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's thrown for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions during his lone playing time in 2020 in three games with the Jaguars...
DB Steven Nelson - Kansas City Chiefs
-> Summoned out of retirement by the team that drafted him, Nelson is officially back in the show after injuries to the Chiefs' defensive backfield forced them to search for additional depth. While Nelson was out of the league for a few months, it wouldn't surprise me if he were essentially waiting for an opportunity like this to ring chase in his twilight time, and he should be able to hit the ground running in KC...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> The Saints placed Wright on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Quitoriano was recently played on IR with a knee injury - it's unclear how long he'll be out
