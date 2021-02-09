BeaversEdge - The 3-2-1: Beavers Engage Offseason, Look Ahead To Spring

1. The Beavers Are Pleased With How The Two Signing Days Came Together

-> If there was one constant from head coach Jonathan Smith during both of his signing day press conferences, it was that the team feels quite good about where they stand heading into spring. After the first signing day, the Beavers felt they needed a little more on the offensive line and they added transfer Heneli Bloomfield and flipped incoming freshman Jason White before the second signing day. Upon the competition of the Feb. signing day, Smith noted that they'd be always looking for potential additions, but that they felt good about where they're at. With that being said, look for the Beavers to be very, very selective with potential additions from here on out.

2. The Defensive Line Isn't As Much Of A Concern Internally As It Is Externally

-> Arguably the biggest external discussion amongst those who follow the team closely has been the lack of additions to the defensive line. Following the conclusion of the season, I would have been willing to say with a high degree of confidence that the team would have added one by now, yet the Beavers have remained pat. With that all being said, I'm now concluding that the depth and talent on the defensive line are better than what the fans and those who cover the team see. Whether that's because of the leap that they expect the youngsters to make or the fact that Jeromy Reichner and Jordan Whittley have the chance to return, there's no panic whatsoever with where the d-line stands. Given that, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the defensive line depth isn't something Smith is losing sleep over...