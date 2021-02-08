BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Fall To Buffs In Boulder

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a sweep of the Washington schools this past weekend, the Oregon State men's basketball team couldn't continue its momentum on short-rest as the Beavers fell to the Buffaloes 78-49 in Boulder on Monday night.

It was a cold-shooting and turnover-prone night for the Beavers (10-8, 6-6 Pac-12) as they shot 32% from the field, 25% from three, and committed a season-high 20 turnovers.

Poor shooting nights happen, but it was the high number of turnovers for the team that was a concern... Coming into the contest, the Beavers were amongst the best in the Pac-12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1st - 1.48) and had just seven assists...

Coming in, the Beavers committed just under 11 turnovers per game, which was 21st nationally, so in that regard, it was a sloppy game where the Beavers weren't crisp in execution.

Ethan Thompson led the way for the Beavers with 10 points, but it was tough-sledding for both he and the squad as the shots weren't falling and that led to the Buffs being able to seize control and cruise.

Following the loss to Colorado, the Beavers will briefly return to Corvallis before heading back out on the road for a two-game road trip against the Arizona schools. The Beavers will face Arizona on Thursday, before wrapping up the trip in Tempe against Arizona State on Sunday...