Oregon State WBB: Beavers Release Non-Conference Schedule

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State announced its 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon, featuring three high-level tournaments.

OSU unofficially opens the season by hosting Westmont for an exhibition game on November 1. The Beavers will officially get the 2024-25 season underway on Nov. 8 in Fort Collins at Colorado State before returning home to play Northwest Nazarene on Nov. 12.

The Beavs hit the road for the remainder of November, competing in the Briann January Classic against Minnesota and host Arizona State before battling Illinois in Champaign. OSU closes the month at the Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas with opponents to be announced at a later date.

Two home games open December including the annual Field Trip Game against Grambling State on December 3. UC Irvine visits Gill Coliseum on December 15 before the Beavs head to Maui to host the Maui Classic while taking on WKU and Miami (FL).