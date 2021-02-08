BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB By The Numbers

With the Oregon State men's basketball team (10-7, 6-5 Pac-12) fresh off a home-sweep of the Washington schools and gearing up for a matchup against Colorado in Boulder tonight, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical rundown on the team...

1st: The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.296), assists (16.12), and assist/turnover ratio (1.48).

3rd: Oregon State is third in the Pac-12 in three-point percentage, knocking down 36.4 percent of its looks.

10th: Ethan Thompson moved into 10th on Oregon State's career scoring list with 1,472 points.

14: Zach Reichle is averaging 14.0 points over the last two games while going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

6-of-8: Oregon State is scheduled to play six of its next eight games on the road.

2nd & 3rd: Warith Alatishe is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding (8.29) and third in blocked shots (1.76).

2nd: The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage (76.6).

8th: Jarod Lucas leads the Pac-12 and is eighth in the nation in free throw percentage at 92.2%; the Oregon State single-season record is 89.2% by Chris Stephens in 2005-06.

71.4: Roman Silva is shooting 71.4% (25-for-35) from the field in Pac-12 play.

2nd: The Beavers are committing the second-fewest number of turnovers on a per-game basis in the Pac-12. OSU only commits 10.9 turnovers per game which is also good for 21st nationally.

55.5%: Maurice Calloo has gone 5-for-9 from beyond the arc over the last three games; he went 3-for-17 from deep the previous six games.

76.2: Rodrigue Andela is shooting 76.2% (16-for-21) from the free-throw line in Pac-12 play; he shot 41.7% (5-for-12) from the stripe in the six non-conference games.