CORVALLIS, Ore. – The American Football Coaches Association makes nine.

The AFCA named Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga a Second-Team All-American on Thursday, bringing his tally this season to nine. He’s the first Beaver to be recognized as an All-American by the AFCA since Jordan Poyer in 2012, and Fuaga is the first offensive lineman selected by the organization since Andy Levitre in 2008.

In addition to Thursday honor, he’s also been selected first team by the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America), CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Fuaga is also a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, The Athletic and USA Today.

He was also named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection via a vote of the conference’s coaches and the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

In addition, Fuaga is a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year award.

Fuaga, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., is part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to 180.8 yards per game on the ground. OSU has averaged 426.9 total yards per game and the Beavers have allowed just 15 sacks.

Individually, Fuaga is graded as the nation’s No. 1 run blocker by Pro Football Focus, at 90.7. His 86.5 overall grade, meanwhile, is third in the nation.

OSU Athletics